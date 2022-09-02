Timothée Chalamet Says It's "Tough to Be Alive Now" During Discussion on Social Media

During a Venice Film Festival press conference for Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet said he thinks the world is on the brink of “societal collapse” due to social media.

Timothée Chalamet is not here for the negativity that comes with social media. 

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 26, slammed social media while discussing how his character in the upcoming Luca Guadagino-directed film, Bones and All, was able to navigate through life in the ‘80s as a cannibal before these platforms were invented.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged," Timothée said during a Venice Film Festival press conference for the film Sept. 2. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

He added, "Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on." 

While the Dune actor may not be too fond of social media, he recently used Twitter to debut the trailer for Bones and All.

On Aug. 10, Timothée sent out a series of cryptic tweets, including "Soft bones," "Crunchy bones," "Boney bones" and "Boner bone." But it was all a lead-in to share the trailer for the film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

According to a logline for Bones and All, the film is about "a story of first love" between cannibals Maren (played by Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée) who embark on a "1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America."

"But, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts," the description notes, "and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

