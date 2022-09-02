Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Jade Cline and Sean Austin are striding into their next chapter.



The couple—who was first introduced to audiences during the 2018 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant—have gotten engaged. In a video shared to Jade's TikTok account Sept. 1, Sean is seen popping the question in front of their closest family and friends (not to worry—MTV cameras were also there to catch all the action).



"Our happily ever after has just begun," Jade captioned the clip. "So glad we can finally share this! I'll be Mrs. Austin October 2023. We worked for this and I'm so proud of where we are. Love always prevails."



After welcoming their daughter, Kloie, together in 2017, viewers watched as the pair faced ups and downs in their relationship, with the couple splitting in 2019. Ultimately, Jade and Sean—who has been open about his struggle with addiction and completed treatment earlier this year—rekindled their relationship last year, per The Sun.