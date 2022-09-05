14 Stars Who Have Normal Jobs

Clayton Snyder

Ethan Craft serving as your real estate agent? That's what dreams are made of!

The Lizzie McGuire heartthrob chose not to pursue a career in acting after the Disney Channel series ended. Why? He wanted to focus on water polo, later playing for California's Pepperdine University.

"Frankly, when the show wrapped up, I was kind of thankful," Snyder admitted to E! News in April. "I was like, 'Okay, phew, going into high school, new chapter, that's done. We're going to see what this is going to be like.'"

Snyder now works in real estate in Los Angeles, though his past as a child star does occasionally come up.

"I would really like it to be you want to work with me because I'm really good at what I do and if it's a nice piece of trivia that I'm 'that guy' then that's wonderful," he said. "We've had plenty of clients of where halfway through showing them homes they're like, 'My wife and I just found out who you are and we can't believe it!' But that makes me feel good because I know that's not why they're working with me."