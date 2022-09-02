Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife Brittany’s Controversial Comments on Gender

Watch : Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know

Jason Aldean is experiencing a shakeup in his team—days after his wife Brittany Aldean's controversial comments on gender.

The GreenRoom, one of the top publicity firms in Nashville, Tenn., has announced that they will no longer be representing the country music star, 45, shortly after his wife made remarks that some fans interpreted to be as transphobic.

"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish tells Billboard in a statement Sept. 1. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

Though Tyne did not specify why his company dropped Jason as a client, his announcement comes on the heels of Brittany's headline-making comments on gender.