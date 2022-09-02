Jason Aldean Dropped by Publicist After Wife Brittany’s Controversial Comments on Gender

Jason Aldean is experiencing a shakeup in his team—days after his wife Brittany Aldean's controversial comments on gender.
The GreenRoom, one of the top publicity firms in Nashville, Tenn., has announced that they will no longer be representing the country music star, 45, shortly after his wife made remarks that some fans interpreted to be as transphobic.
"Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish tells Billboard in a statement Sept. 1. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."
Though Tyne did not specify why the company dropped Jason as a client, her announcement comes on the heels of Brittany's headline-making comments on gender.
On Aug. 23, Brittany shared a before-and-after makeup video, along with a caption that many fans were offended by. "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase," she captioned the Instagram post. "I love this girly life."
Jason left a laughing emoji in the comments and replied, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn't too, cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."
As backlash started to mount against Brittany—who shares son Memphis, 4, and daughter Navy, 3, with Jason—she doubled down on her initial statement, saying that advocating for "the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care' is one of the worst evils."
"I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 26. "The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They're children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions."
She added, "Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender."
The following week, Brittany—who was called out by stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope—claimed that her comments were misinterpreted. "Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned an Aug. 31 Instagram post, adding that she isn't "getting twisted about the twisting of my words."
E! News has reached out to GreenRoom as well as Jason and Brittany for comment but has not heard back.