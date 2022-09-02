Britney Spears Sends Message to Her Children After Son Jayden Speaks Out About Their Relationship

In the family's ITV News documentary, per Daily Mail, Jayden also spoke out about him and Preston not attending their mom's wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this year.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden said. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."



During the sit-down, which is set to air Sept. 2, Jayden also had a direct message for his mom amid the state of their relationship. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you," he shared. "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."