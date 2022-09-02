This $8 Shampoo for Makeup Brushes & Sponges Have 37,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Washing your makeup brushes and beauty sponges regularly is essential to keeping your skin free of oils, dirt, bacteria and other gross things you really don't want on your face. Sure, you can clean your brushes with soap you already have at home. Many do and it works fine. However, we found a makeup brush and sponge cleaner on Amazon that numerous shoppers swear will make you brushes look and feel brand new. Best part is, it's totally budget-friendly at $8 a bottle.

The EcoTools Professional Makeup Brush & Sponge Shampoo is a cleanser that was made to wash away makeup, oily residue and more with ease. It's fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, free of harsh chemicals and gentle enough for anyone with sensitive skin. It's recommended by the brand to use it once a week to clean your beauty tools.

It's a best-selling makeup brush cleaner on Amazon with over 37,500 five-star reviews. Numerous shoppers love how easy it is to use, and many said it was so effective, it made their brushes look brand new. If you're looking for an easier way to clean your brushes that's highly effective, you should definitely add this shampoo to your cart.

To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.