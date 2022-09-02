TikToker Abbie Herbert Is Pregnant After Pregnancy Loss

A new face might be joining Abbie Herbert in her TikToks soon.
After months of dropping hints about an important announcement, the influencer shared an exciting update on her YouTube and TikTok channels—she's pregnant, again!
"All the emotions are happening right now," Abbie said in the Sept. 1 video, which showed her nervously pacing back and forth while debating whether she should look at the pregnancy test or not. The social media star who shared in May that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, went on to explain how she was "so excited" but also "so nervous" to look at the test results.
"When I found out I was pregnant a couple months ago," she said, "you start thinking about all of these things."
But upon reading her results, Abbie—who shares 11-month-old daughter Poppy with husband Josh Herbert—was left joyfully speechless.
Taking a moment to process the news, Abbie turned to the camera and revealed, "I'm pregnant." She then showed viewers the pregnancy test while doing a happy dance.
However, the fun wasn't over for Abbie, who still needed to tell Josh about the results. The mom recruited Poppy to help spread the news, asking her daughter, "Are we going to surprise Daddy?"
In the video, Abbie set up a camera in her kitchen while telling Josh to close his eyes. She then handed Poppy the positive test, before the video cut to the little one running with it in her hand.
Abbie did not include Josh's reaction to the pregnancy news, though she teased that the family will share more of their journey later on. "To be continued…" she wrote in a title card. "Thank you so much for you support. Love, the Herberts."
Watch the full video here.