Why Shia LaBeouf Says Depiction of His Dad in Honey Boy Was "F--king Nonsense"

Watch : Shia LaBeouf Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After Public Scandals

Shia LaBeouf is admitting all of his wrongs on the road to redemption.

The Tax Collector actor, 36, recently confessed to misrepresenting his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, as abusive in the 2019 drama Honey Boy, which Shia wrote and previously said was an autobiographical tale inspired by his uneasy relationship with his dad as a child actor.

"I wrote this narrative which was just f--king nonsense," Shia admitted during the Aug. 31 episode of Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast. "My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractures? Sure. Crooked? Sure. Wonky? For sure, but never was not loving, never was not there. He was always there."

Shia said he did a "world press tour about how f--ked" his father was as a man however, he acknowledged that he "wronged him."

In Honey Boy, Shai stars as James Lort, a former clown, former alcoholic and a convicted sex offender who became envious of his son's success as an actor.