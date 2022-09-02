A Life With Derek Spin-Off Movie Is Happening: See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Pays Homage to Disney Channel Background

Life With Derek sure looks a lot different now!

The beloved family sitcom, which aired on Disney Channel from 2005 to 2009, is being rebooted for a movie called Life with Luca.

Ashley Leggat, who played Casey McDonald on all four seasons of the show, shared four behind-the-scenes pictures from production, which appears to have already wrapped!

"We're backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming Life With Luca," Ashley tweeted Aug. 31. "I can't wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years."

In one of the pictures, Michael Seater, who plays Derek, is seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Predictably, fans of Life With Derek reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm, with one person commenting on Ashley's post, "So excited to see what Derek and Casey are getting into these days! And happy you and Mike were able to get back into these characters."

Another fan tweeted, "OMG ASHLEY!!?? I CANT EVEN WORDS RIGHT NOW!!! (how long have you been sitting on this announcement?)" to which Ashley replied, "Honestly it has taken everything in me not to post about this!!!"

The cat's out of the bag!