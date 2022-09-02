A Life With Derek Spin-Off Movie Is Happening: See the Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Life With Derek sure looks a lot different now!
The beloved family sitcom, which aired on Disney Channel from 2005 to 2009, is being rebooted for a movie called Life with Luca.
Ashley Leggat, who played Casey McDonald on all four seasons of the show, shared four behind-the-scenes pictures from production, which appears to have already wrapped!
"We're backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming Life With Luca," Ashley tweeted Aug. 31. "I can't wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years."
In one of the pictures, Michael Seater, who plays Derek, is seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.
Predictably, fans of Life With Derek reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm, with one person commenting on Ashley's post, "So excited to see what Derek and Casey are getting into these days! And happy you and Mike were able to get back into these characters."
Another fan tweeted, "OMG ASHLEY!!?? I CANT EVEN WORDS RIGHT NOW!!! (how long have you been sitting on this announcement?)" to which Ashley replied, "Honestly it has taken everything in me not to post about this!!!"
The cat's out of the bag!
Life With Derek stars John Ralston, who played Derek's dad and Casey's stepdad George Venturi, and Joy Tanner, who played Casey's mom and Derek's stepmom Nora McDonald-Venturi, are also returning.
On Aug. 31, Joy celebrated the news on Instagram, posting a photo with her cast mates, captioned: "It's official! #lifewithluca the #movie. This is my #wednesday #humpday #jumpforjoy day!"
She followed it up with a post on Sept. 1 featuring a photo herself and Ashley, captioned: "Mother and Daughter selfie portrait! My gorgeous daughter! I won't tell you why my hair is a mess…. Did someone say We're Back?! Oh yeah!"
Hey, we can't wait to find out!
According to The Sun, Life With Luca "picks up fifteen years [after Life With Derek] and follows Derek and Casey as they each navigate parenthood and raise distinctly different teenagers," including Casey's son named, you guessed it, Luca.
While we anxiously await news on when we can expect Life With Luca, we're going to fire up some Life With Derek reruns to celebrate.