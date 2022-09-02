Armie Hammer's Downfall and More Bombshells Explored in House of Hammer

The series includes a clip from a February 2021 Dr. Oz interview in which Paige described how Armie would take BDSM paraphernalia, such as safety pins, shibari ropes and a paddle, everywhere with him. (She told E! News in 2021 that he introduced her to BDSM and would "have instruments and use his hands and bite me all over my body.")

She told Dr. Oz that Armie told her he wanted to find a doctor in L.A. who would remove some of her ribs—so he could smoke them and eat them. "He was obsessed with meat," she said. "I brushed it off, but I do believe that he was serious."

One night, Paige said, Armie asked her where on her body he could carve his initials. She didn't answer, she said, but he proceeded to cut a small "A" into her skin, and there's a picture of the purported wound.

When the first round of accusations about his behavior first surfaced in January 2021 and Armie subsequently exited a movie project, he told E! in a statement, "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

E! has reached out to Armie's attorney for further comment. Last year, lawyer Andrew Brettler, maintaining that all of his client's "interactions" with his former partners were consensual and agreed upon in advance, told Vanity Fair, "The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true."