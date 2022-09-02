Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Had Stomach Bugs During Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning.
The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."
Nevertheless, the couple was determined to get loud for their love.
"It had rained at sunset every day that week," the 53-year-old continued. "Everyone was worried about the heat. Not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday."
Jen and Ben's five kids were in attendance to help celebrate their parents special day. Jen shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids, kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
As Jen walked down the aisle, the first song played was "The Things We've Handed Down," which she described as "a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."
Jen continued, "The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family."
The two exchanged vows at Ben's gorgeous Georgia estate, with all the guests wearing white and each day having its own vibe. The singer shared, "I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend. For the brunch, the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic."
J.Lo notes that the two couldn't be happier, and alas gives us all hope for true love.