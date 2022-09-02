Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Had Stomach Bugs During Wedding Weekend

Watch : Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just gave the term love bugs a whole new meaning.

The Jenny From the Block singer recounted their wedding in Sept. 1 edition of her "On The JLo" newsletter, detailing a few glitches that occurred that weekend in Georgia. "All of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week," she wrote, "that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

Nevertheless, the couple was determined to get loud for their love.

"It had rained at sunset every day that week," the 53-year-old continued. "Everyone was worried about the heat. Not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday."

Jen and Ben's five kids were in attendance to help celebrate their parents special day. Jen shares 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids, kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.