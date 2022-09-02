Shia LaBeouf Says His Daughter Will One Day See He's "Deplorable" From Online News

Watch : Shia LaBeouf Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts After Public Scandals

Shia LaBeouf feels he has been transformed since welcoming his daughter Isabel.

The Fury actor, who shares the 5-month-old with wife Mia Goth, opened up about fatherhood on the Aug. 31 episode of Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast. Addressing how he had "f--ked up" and "hurt a lot of people" before the birth of his baby girl, Shia said becoming a dad was like hitting "some kind of weird reset button" in how he lives his life.

"She's testing me," he explained. "It's almost like having the ultimate parole officer. I need someone to keep me accountable."

Calling his child "so f--king joyful," Shia went on to say that Isabel has given him "a new purpose" and how he's now "learning to be a man of principles."

"There's a lot I need to work on," the 36-year-old said, acknowledging that Isabel will one day be able to read about his troubled past online. "Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s--t, that s--t hits. I have now until she's literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public."