Meet the Supernatural Alum Joining the Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923

1923 just landed a 2022 TV star.

Supernatural's Sebastian Roché is now joining the cast of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spin-off, 1923 in a reoccurring role. Deadline reports that details on which character the French actor will play is still a mystery. However, we do know that he will be joining a star-studded cast including the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The new installment marks the latest chapter of Paramount+'s Yellowstone universe. Per the streamer, 1923 is an "origin story", which will follow the hit prequel spinoff 1883.

Two generations have now past, and we will see the life of the Duttons in the 1900s as they "struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft," according to the streamer, "all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

In February, executive producer of the series David C. Glasser announced 1923, saying, "Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton family tree that stand strong and tall with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences."

The series is currently in production.