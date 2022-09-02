Armie Hammer Rape Case Still Under Investigation

Authorities are still looking into the allegations against Armie Hammer.
Greg Risling, a media rep for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, tells E! News that the investigation is ongoing.
"A specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation," the statement read. "Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office, we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence."
Back in March, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News that Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation into rape and assault allegations. The spokesperson noted that the Special Assault Section began an investigation on Hammer after they were "contacted by an attorney representing a female community member" on Feb. 3, 2021. Hammer has denied the allegations.
The update on Hammer's case investigation comes just one day before the upcoming three-part discovery+ docu-series House of Hammer is set to be released on Sept. 2.
As seen in the project's trailer, accusers have come forward in the series to discuss alleged encounters they had with the Rebecca actor. Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told E! News in a March 18 statement that all of Hammer's sexual encounters "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
In the preview footage, Courtney Vucekovich recalls the beginnings of her involvement with Hammer noting, "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect."
She added, "But then things changed."
Vucekovich alleged that Hammer tied her ankles, wrists and neck with rope for sex. "You're completely immobilized," she said while tearing up. "I'm just closing my eyes until it ended."
The docu-series cast will also include Casey Hammer, the aunt of the actor, who shared in the trailer that she is there "to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."
"Every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds," she said, later adding, "I refuse to be silenced."
E! News has reached out to Armie Hammer's attorney and hasn't received a comment.