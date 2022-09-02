Armie Hammer Rape Case Still Under Investigation

Watch : Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors

Authorities are still looking into the allegations against Armie Hammer.

Greg Risling, a media rep for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, tells E! News that the investigation is ongoing.

"A specially assigned prosecutor is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation," the statement read. "Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office, we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence."

Back in March, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News that Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation into rape and assault allegations. The spokesperson noted that the Special Assault Section began an investigation on Hammer after they were "contacted by an attorney representing a female community member" on Feb. 3, 2021. Hammer has denied the allegations.

The update on Hammer's case investigation comes just one day before the upcoming three-part discovery+ docu-series House of Hammer is set to be released on Sept. 2.