Tessa Thompson Makes a Dramatic Entrance in All-Red Look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Tessa Thompson just set the red carpet ablaze at 2022 Venice Film Festival.
The Thor: Love and Thunder actress made a grand entrance at the Bardo premiere, as she stunned in a larger-than-life red dress from the Elie Saab 2022 couture collection.
The jaw-dropping look wrapped around the star's head, forming a dramatic hood, and draped all the way down with its floor-length train. The design, which created the illusion that it was one piece of fabric, ruched at the bodice and bottom half of the mini dress.
Tessa's all-red ensemble, styled by dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, wasn't complete without a few glamorous finishing touches.
Matching tights, a glossy Brandon Blackwood purse and Christian Louboutin pumps tied her whole look together. As for her hair and makeup? She kept her curls slicked down and hidden under the hood, but packed a punch wearing a bright, bold red lipstick.
All in all, Tessa's outfit screamed: Little Red Riding Hood, but make it fashion!
The 38-year-old has certainly been unafraid to push the boundaries during the annual event. While attending the White Noise red carpet on Aug. 31, she paired her silver metallic Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble with a diamond-chain choker, which she cleverly tucked into the back of her wet-hair look.
"Some of my favorite things are films, gowns, and pasta," Tessa captioned her Instagram post, showing off her outfit. "Anidano!"
She isn't the only A-lister to turn heads at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Keep scrolling to take a peek at all of the glorious style moments.