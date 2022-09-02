Camila Morrone Steps Out for Malibu Shopping Trip After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Camila Morrone is ready for the next chapter in her life.

Just a day after sources told E! News that the model, 25, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had called it quits, Camila was spotted in new photographs shopping in Malibu and browsing apartments with a friend in Beverly Hills. In the Aug. 31 pics, Camila is seen wearing a black sundress, ballet flats and a black tote.

Her split with the Romeo + Juliet star comes after more than four years of dating.

Leo and Camila first ignited romance rumors in December 2017 after he was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. That same month, the pair spent the holidays together in Colorado with Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire and his two children, Ruby, 15, and Otis, 13.

Ahead of Camila's shopping trip, Leo was seen with a group of friends at Il Buco in New York City where they grabbed a bite to eat. The Don't Look Up star kept his outfit simple for the evening in a white T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.