Inside Chris Tomlin's Private World as Music's Most Often Sung Artist

Watch : Chris Tomlin Reveals How COVID Inspired Burn Bright Album

To some, Chris Tomlin's accomplishments could best be described as indescribable.

At 50 years old, the singer has sold out arenas, received a Grammy and earned Time's title as the "most often sung artist" thanks to his hits being sung in churches around the world.

But as the singer prepares to release his new album Always on Sept. 9, Chris says his music remains rooted in his humble beginnings.

"I come from a small town in East Texas," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "Literally 2,500 people in my town with one Dairy Queen and one red light. Now, I live in a small town outside of Nashville. I love to do things with my family. I'm a girl dad and even when I'm on the road, people who would be around me would think I'm a pretty ordinary guy."

Like many parents, Chris had to adapt when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on touring and performing. The quality time at home with his wife Lauren Bricken and their three daughters—Ashlyn, 10, Madison, 7, and 18-month-old Elle Grace—inspired some of the songs from his latest album.