Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor

The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning.
Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day.
As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the newlywed looked back on her weekend that started with a rehearsal dinner and ended with a sparkling reception filled with fireworks.
"For us, this was perfect timing," Jennifer shared when looking back on her Aug. 20 nuptials. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."
Despite a few hiccups leading up to the big day including family members catching the stomach bug, Jennifer said she felt a "calm and easy certainty" that everything was going to work out. Sure enough, her wedding ceremony was "perfect."
"One of the most perfect of our lives," the Marry Me star said. "We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness...the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."
As the newlyweds continue their Italian honeymoon far away from home, we're sharing even more fabulous details from the wedding weekend.
From the table settings and lakeside decor to Jennifer's multiple wedding weekend looks, there's plenty to admire about Jenny from the Block's big party below.