Coach Labor Day 2022 Sale: Get 25% Off Totes, the Disney Collection & More Styles That Never Go on Sale

One of our favorite things about big shopping holidays like Labor Day is the amount of things that go on sale that rarely ever do. If you love Coach, you're probably familiar with their outlet store which has up to 70% off deals every day. Sometimes, they even offer an additional savings on top of that. Coach retail, on the other hand, hardly ever goes on sale. But this Labor Day, Coach is having an incredible sale themselves where you can take 25% off best-selling bags, shoes and more that have never been discounted.
For instance, if you're a big Disney fan, you may have seen the Disney x Coach Collection themed to the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World released earlier this year. Right now, several items from the Signature sport slides that sold out really fast when they first launched, as well as the matching belt bag that's perfect for a day at the Parks and beyond. But those aren't the only great things on sale.
Be sure to check out the Coach Labor Day Sale Event happening now. We've rounded up some of our favorite styles. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From the Coach Labor Day Sale Event
Coach Spin Tote 27 In Signature Jacquard
The Spin Tote 27 In Signature Jacquard is such a fun and unique style to Coach. It's made with using the brand's Signature jacquard and smooth leather, and features a detachable strap with a 21.5" drop. Best part is, it's a style you can only find online! The tote is originally $195, but it's on sale this Labor Day for $146.
Coach Signature Bag Charm
This bag charm featuring Coach's iconic signature will make a great addition to any of your current (or new) Coach bags. Right now it's on sale for $41.
Coach Noa Pop Up Messenger
The Coach Noa Pop Up Messenger is made of polished pebble leather for a sleek and sophisticated look. It features four credit card slot, a full-length bill compartment, and a zip coin pocket. It comes in black and dark pine, both of which are gorgeous. Right now, they're on sale for $146.
Coach Studio Shoulder Bag 19 In Signature Jacquard
The Coach Studio Shoulder Bag 19 in Signature Jacquard is such a classic piece and a wardrobe staple. It's not hard to see why Coach shoppers are absolutely obsessed. "This bag is absolutely stunning," one reviewer wrote. "It is such a versatile piece that I will be able to use for so many different occasions. The quality is outstanding. I can't wait to use this for years to come!" Right now, you can get it on sale for $262.
Coach Willow Saddle Bag
The Coach Willow Saddle Bag is one of our top picks. The thick logo strap gives it a cool, casual vibe, while the bag itself is super chic and polished. It's the perfect hands-free bag for all the fall events you'll be attending. There are several colors to choose from, and they're on sale now for 25% off.
Coach Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag 18 With Quilting
As one Coach shopper wrote, this bag is next level. "The leather quality, the function with internal and external pockets, and the fashion design is perfect," they said. "I love the chain strap detail and the quilting. Very on trend! I can fit my wallet, cell phone, chapstick, keys… all the essentials! Perfect size for a night on the town. I love it." We're convinced! There are several colors to choose from including all black (our fave!) and petunia pink, which is on sale for 30% off.
Coach Theo Tote
The Coach Theo Tote is a total stunner. It's made of smooth leather and features interior pockets, a magnetic snap closure and four protective "feet" at the base. The dimensions are 14 1/2" L x 13" H x 4 3/4" W, perfect for work or anything you need for the day ahead. There are several versatile colors to choose from. If you're looking for a bag worth the investment, this is it!
Coach Day Tote
Carry it all in the gorgeous Coach Day Tote. It's perfect for work, weekend shopping trips and everyday use. Coach shoppers can't stop raving over how spacious and well made the bag is. Right now it's on sale for $221.
Disney x Coach Sport Slide With Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Motif
Disney fans! Don't miss out on this chance to snag these adorable slides from the Disney x Coach collab for a discounted price.
