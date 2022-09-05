What Real Girlfriends in Paris' Victoria Zito Really Thinks of Emily in Paris Comparisons

Watch : How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

If Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character was real, she'd definitely be on Real Girlfriends in Paris.

At least, that's what many fans thought when they watched the fabulous trailer for Bravo's newest reality series, which follows six American expats living, working and looking for love in the City of Lights.

Now, RGIP's Victoria Zito is weighing in on the accuracy of the show's Emily in Paris connections.

"It's really hard not to make the comparison to the two, especially with how famous and how successful Emily in Paris was," Victoria exclusively told E! News. "But our show gives a more raw and authentic perspective of what life is actually like there."

Of course, there are the similarities—for instance, Victoria teased a possible romance with her neighbor, a là Emily in Paris—but the differences can't go unnoticed.

"Our show, especially with the documentary style that Bravo has," she continued, "shows such a real-life version."