Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Real Girlfriends in Paris Cast

Watch : How Emily in Paris Compares to Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris

The stars of Bravo's new reality series are Emily in Paris IRL.

Life in the City of Lights may not always be glitz and glamour, but the ladies of Real Girlfriends in Paris make la vie en Paris look like a breeze with their gorgeous and dreamy social media posts.

Much like its Real Housewives predecessors, the series follows a group of fashionable and strong-willed women. Only this time, they're six American expats navigating the ups and downs of new romances, friendships, careers and more in France.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to live out your twenties in Europe, look no further than the friend group's Instagram pages. From rocking the latest fashion trends and traveling to other countries to spending time back home in the U.S., these ladies are living the life of their dreams (and ours!).

Scroll down for a look into the fabulous lives of Real Girlfriends in Paris stars Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito.