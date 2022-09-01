Could Star Jones Ever Return to The View? She Says...

Watch : The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who

Could Star Jones ever be a part of our daytime view again?

Well, the Divorce Court judge says the chances of us ever seeing her back on the daytime ABC show, The View it's going to be a hard... no.

"Oh, no. I mean, I've done it," she said to People when asked about the possibility of returning to the long running talk show.

Jones assured fans of The View that there are no hard feelings, explaining, "One moves forward."

I mean, yes that's what a Star does!

She went on to speak of her self proclaimed "wonderful, crazy over-the-top experience" with the Emmy-winning daytime talk show, noting, "I've come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies, but they're doing their show and one does not go back."

Jones was a part of the OG group of hosts when the series, created by Barbara Walters, premiered for the first time back in 1997. She left in 2006 after nine seasons on the show.