Could Star Jones Ever Return to The View? She Says...

Find out what Divorce Court’s Star Jones had to say about the possibility of a return to ABC's The View.

By Vivian Kwarm Sep 01, 2022 10:06 PMTags
TVStar JonesThe ViewABCBarbara WaltersCelebrities
Watch: The View Announces TWO New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who

Could Star Jones ever be a part of our daytime view again?

Well, the Divorce Court judge says the chances of us ever seeing her back on the daytime ABC show, The View it's going to be a hard... no. 

"Oh, no. I mean, I've done it," she said to People when asked about the possibility of returning to the long running talk show. 

Jones assured fans of The View that there are no hard feelings, explaining, "One moves forward." 

I mean, yes that's what a Star does!

She went on to speak of her self proclaimed "wonderful, crazy over-the-top experience" with the Emmy-winning daytime talk show, noting, "I've come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies, but they're doing their show and one does not go back."  

Jones was a part of the OG group of hosts when the series, created by Barbara Walters, premiered for the first time back in 1997. She left in 2006 after nine seasons on the show.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The View recently reached its 25-year anniversary, which prompted a guest return by Jones. She was joined by fellow View alums, including Walters, Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar and Debbie Matenopoulos.

On reuniting with her former peers, Jones shared, "Every time we get together, people go, 'Oh, my God. It's just like y'all talked yesterday.'"

The View/ Youtube

If you do want to catch a view of Jones, you can watch her in the courtroom as the new judge on Divorce Court, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's New Pics From Her Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Britney Spears Reacts After Son Jayden Speaks About Their Relationship

3

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

4

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

5
Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids

Latest News

See Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow's Matching Red Carpet Moment

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Handle "External Commentary"

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Exclusive

Everything's Trash Season Finale Preview: Phoebe Apologizes

See Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Beach Date With Blake Horstmann

Jennifer Hudson's Talk Show to Have an American Idol Reunion

Stylish & Affordable Clear Bags You Can Take to the Stadium