Country Singer Luke Bell’s Family Reflects on His Mental Health Struggles Following His Death

Two days after Luke Bell's passing was confirmed, his family is speaking out about the mental health battles he faced.

"We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken," the country singer's family and close friends tell E! News in a Sept. 1 statement. "Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music."

The statement continued, "We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."

Luke's death was confirmed after his body was found in Tucson, Arizona, more than a week after he had gone missing. He was 32 at the time of death on Aug. 26.

In their statement, the singer's loved ones shared that he "suffered from the disease of mental illness" which advanced "after his father's death in 2015."