Country Singer Luke Bell’s Family Reflects on His Mental Health Struggles Following His Death

Two days after Luke Bell's passing was confirmed, his family is speaking out about the mental health battles he faced.
"We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken," the country singer's family and close friends tell E! News in a Sept. 1 statement. "Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music."
The statement continued, "We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him."
Luke's death was confirmed after his body was found in Tucson, Arizona, more than a week after he had gone missing. He was 32 at the time of death on Aug. 26.
In their statement, the singer's loved ones shared that he "suffered from the disease of mental illness" which advanced "after his father's death in 2015."
"Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends," Luke's family and friends shared in the statement. "Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain."
They added, "Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."
Luke's family and friends asked for privacy as they "navigate our heartbreak" and "honor his memory."
The statement concluded, "Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace."
The "Where Ya Been?" singer was located on Aug. 26, Officer Frank Magos with Tucson Police Department Public Information Office tells E! News.
Authorities shared that there are no further updates as of yet.
In his career, Luke has opened for country star legends such as Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakam.