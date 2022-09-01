See Emily Blunt Like You've Never Seen Her Before in The English Teaser

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Dedicates PCA Win to Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is getting down and dirty.

Blunt stars in Prime Video's The English, which dropped its first teaser Sept. 1. In this new Western series, the actress plays Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who reaches out to Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer, who viewers may remember from the Twilight series), to help cross a violent 1890 American West and help her avenge the death of her son.

But, as the teaser shows, this isn't going to be an easy task. Flashes of violence and dead bodies are intercut with shots of Blunt riding a horse across an epic landscape, all while gunshot noises punctuate her narration.

"There's just something about this country," Blunt's Locke says in the clip. "I sometimes wonder if there's horror in us all."

Blunt recently explained why she was drawn to doing The English, telling People the pilot "just had me in its grip," leaving her "sort of powerless."

"It has the pace of a thriller—it's got this violence and brutality to it, and yet, at its core, it was the most deeply tender thing I'd ever read," Blunt told the magazine on Sept. 1. "You've got this epic chase thriller, and yet there's a love story that runs and reigns supreme through it—I just found it tonally completely bewitching."