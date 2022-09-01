Find Out Which Hocus Pocus Alum Is Joining the Show Based on the Life of Kevin Durant

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Vinessa Shaw is trading in broomsticks for basketballs.

The actress, who played Allison Watts in the beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, will star in the second season of Apple TV+'s Swagger, according to Variety.

Swagger is inspired by the childhood of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the intense world of youth basketball clubs.

The 46-year-old actress will play Diane, according to the outlet, "the Chairwoman of the Cedar Cove Prep School Board and also the mother of one of the school's basketball players who is very invested in her son's performance on the court."

Swagger stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris and Tristan Mack Wilds, who will all join Shaw in season two.

After her breakthrough role in Hocus Pocus nearly 30 years ago, Shaw appeared in movies like Eyes Wide Shut, alongside Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and 40 Days and 40 Nights with Josh Hartnett.