Would Denise Richards Rejoin RHOBH With Lisa Rinna Still on the Show? She Says...

Has the time finally come for Denise Richards to revive her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills role?
She's not ruling the opportunity out. In fact, the Wild Things actress told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show that she'd "never say never" to rejoining the Bravo series—even with Lisa Rinna still on the show, despite rumors to the contrary.
"I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her," Denise said Sept. 1. "I never said I wouldn't go back because of her."
The former friends of 20 years had a falling out on season 10 of RHOBH after Lisa relentlessly grilled Denise over an alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville, which Denise has always denied. She subsequently left the show, and while Lisa has since apologized for her behavior—albeit via text—Denise said she "could never be close friends with her" again.
Their RHOBH rift isn't the only reason for that, though. "I've watched a few of the last episodes and seen how she's been and how she is on social media," Denise said, "and I just don't agree with it. It's hard to be friends with someone like that."
And it's something she would certainly keep in mind should she ever rejoin RHOBH. "With Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty," the 51-year-old said, "so I think that's just something to know about her being on the show."
One current RHOBH star who she could trust is Garcelle Beauvais, as Denise said the former host of The Real is "for sure" her closest friend on the cast. "I've gotten to know Sutton [Stracke]," she added. "I really like her a lot too."
Denise continued to ruminate about her experience on the series, explaining that she could just never wrap her head around certain aspects. "I ultimately, definitely had a good experience and I liked a lot of the women and had a lot of fun, too, but some of the women were different on camera," Denise said, not naming names. "It was very strange to me."
