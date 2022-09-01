Tyrese Gibson Ordered to Pay $10,000 a Month in Child Support After Being Scolded by Judge

Things got a little furious for Tyrese Gibson when he recently appeared in court over his divorce from Samantha Lee Gibson.
This week, the Fast & Furious star took the stand during a hearing to finalize parenting plans with his ex, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Soraya. In a courtroom video obtained by TMZ, Tyrese was admonished by a judge for making a snarky comment at Samantha's lawyer after he was questioned about his finances as part of the divorce proceedings.
"I don't do the CFO thing. Here's a question to you, smart person..." Tyrese snapped, prompting the judge to cut him off and scold him for talking back. The judge then chided the 43-year-old, telling him, "If you do it again, I'm going to hold you in contempt. You don't ask questions. That's not how this works!"
Tyrese was ultimately ordered to pay Samantha around $10,000 a month in child support, per courtroom footage posted to YouTube by Hip Hop Enquirer magazine.
In another video published by TMZ, the judge—who also reportedly declared Tyrese and Samantha to be legally single during the hearing—was heard telling the "Sweet Lady" singer that the judgement "is not a punishment for you."
"You're going to see the dividends it pays in your child," the judge continued. "Put that money where it belongs—in the child."
The courtroom hearing comes nearly two years after Samantha first filed for divorce from Tyrese. According to court records reviewed by E! News, the social worker submitted her complaint for divorce in September 2020.
The duo later confirmed their split with a joint statement in which they described the breakup as "a painful and significant development in our lives."
"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents," they said in December 2020. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."
E! News reached out to Tyrese and Samantha's attorneys for comment but did not hear back.