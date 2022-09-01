Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart.
The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
During season five of Selling Sunset, fans watched as Jason and Chrishell Stause's relationship came to a close due to their differing visions on starting a family.
As for how Marie-Lou feels about the topic of having kids, she told E! News that it's not something that is on her radar right now.
"I'm 25 so I don't really know," she shared. "I'm not sure about it. So now, for the next five years we'll be good."
Jason and Marie-Lou unofficially debuted their romance when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos in July and since then, their connection has only grown. As Jason put it, "I love her. I am extremely happy."
Reflecting on their romance, the broker shared that his favorite thing about Marie-Lou is her intelligence and "the kind of communication that we have together." And the feeling of admiration is mutual. Marie-Lou noted that she is fond of Jason's sense of humor and his kindness.
"He always takes care of me and he is so sweet," she added, "which makes him really special, and he's super smart."
And rest assured, fans will get to see glimpses of this pairing in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. Although Jason has remained rather tight-lipped about how much we will see their romance on the series, he has teased that Marie-Lou will be on our TV screens during season six.
"She's been with us," he said. "I don't want to be specific about what scenes, but she's filmed a couple times with me already."
Ring that bell, because we are always in the market for watching real estate and romance.