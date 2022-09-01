Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart.

The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."

During season five of Selling Sunset, fans watched as Jason and Chrishell Stause's relationship came to a close due to their differing visions on starting a family.

As for how Marie-Lou feels about the topic of having kids, she told E! News that it's not something that is on her radar right now.

"I'm 25 so I don't really know," she shared. "I'm not sure about it. So now, for the next five years we'll be good."

Jason and Marie-Lou unofficially debuted their romance when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos in July and since then, their connection has only grown. As Jason put it, "I love her. I am extremely happy."