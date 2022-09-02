RHOA: Looking Back at Marlo Hampton's First Season as a Peach Holder

Marlo Hampton's first season as a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to a close.
Though the fashionista has appeared on the Bravo series in some capacity for eight of the last 10 seasons, RHOA's latest iteration gave fans the opportunity to get to know Marlo outside of her friendships with the Housewives. Viewers watched as Marlo opened up about her parenting journey after taking in her two nephews—including the hardships that came with the decision—as well as the work she does with her charity, Glam It Up.
Marlo's been equally grateful for the promotion, telling E! News in April, "Getting the peach meant a lot to me for my fans. At some point it was depressing just to see everything—'Why don't you have a peach? Give her a peach!'—to a point where I wanted it to stop."
"But it just felt so good when I found out I had a peach," she continued. "I'm like, 'Yes! My supporters and fans are going to be so happy.' It was just an amazing feeling and I just feel everything happens at its right time and right now it's my time."
But being a Housewife isn't all fun and games, though. Thankfully, Marlo came prepared to put on a show.
Her feud with Kenya Moore has dominated much of RHOA season 14, and as we head into the finale—and more importantly, the reunion—there's no signs it's going simmer out any time soon.
But even more shocking than the repeated showdowns between Marlo and Kenya was the explosive fight between longtime friends Marlo and Kandi Burruss. As Marlo herself told E! in April, "I've known Kandi longer than this entire group of girls. We've known each other for at least 15 years. I used to date her godbrother, so with Kandi, I just see her as a sister."
But that sisterly bond certainly didn't show during the cast trip to Jamaica. There, Marlo ended up making several low blows about Kandi's career and husband, Todd Tucker.
With some help from KFC chicken wings, they managed to make up, but that doesn't mean their friendship will be able to endure reliving the fight at the reunion.
Regardless of what goes down, one thing's for sure: Love or hate her, Marlo definitely made a name for herself this season.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 14 finale airs Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)