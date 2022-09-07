Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes "Big Step" in Relationship With Estranged Daughter Leah

Amber Portwood is savoring a very special gift.
During the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers watched the MTV reality star mark daughter Leah's 13th birthday by attending her celebratory dinner.
In the drama-free event, Amber delivered a present to her estranged daughter before receiving a hug at the end of the night.
"We're working on our relationship and I'm being patient," Amber told MTV cameras. "Last year, my daughter asked for space and I'm doing my best to be present for her while respecting her boundaries."
Later on in the show, Leah spoke to her dad Gary Shirley and said she enjoyed having her mom in attendance. "I want us to be friendly together and not have any issues or anything," she said. "I don't want to have any tension or for it to be awkward with her."
"I feel like we're taking a big step," Leah added. "It is still awkward because I don't know what to say most of the time, but we're taking a big step into having something."
During a later confessional, Amber appeared optimistic about her future with Leah, whose strength she praised.
"It seems like we're moving pretty close to where we need to get too," said Amber, who is also mom to James, 4, with ex Andrew Glennon. "We're moving at least. We are just trying still. We're trying to really find where we're at and where we want to be at."
Fans first met Amber back in 2009 when she welcomed her daughter on 16 and Pregnant. While past legal struggles have limited Amber's relationships with her two kids, she has continued to express her love for them.
"I really have great kids and I'm blessed because my kids are f--king amazing," she said on Teen Mom. "I'm going to keep fighting for them."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.