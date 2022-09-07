Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes "Big Step" in Relationship With Estranged Daughter Leah

Watch : Amber Portwood Shares Her Relationship With Ex Gary Shirley

Amber Portwood is savoring a very special gift.

During the Sept. 6 season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, viewers watched the MTV reality star mark daughter Leah's 13th birthday by attending her celebratory dinner.

In the drama-free event, Amber delivered a present to her estranged daughter before receiving a hug at the end of the night.

"We're working on our relationship and I'm being patient," Amber told MTV cameras. "Last year, my daughter asked for space and I'm doing my best to be present for her while respecting her boundaries."

Later on in the show, Leah spoke to her dad Gary Shirley and said she enjoyed having her mom in attendance. "I want us to be friendly together and not have any issues or anything," she said. "I don't want to have any tension or for it to be awkward with her."

"I feel like we're taking a big step," Leah added. "It is still awkward because I don't know what to say most of the time, but we're taking a big step into having something."