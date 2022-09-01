Why Nina Parker's New Netflix Series Buy My House Isn't Your Typical Real Estate Show

Watch : Nina Parker REVEALS New Netflix Show Buy My House

Nina Parker's new show has turned her into a real estate expert…only she doesn't have a license.

Somewhere between Shark Tank and Selling Sunset lies Netflix's new series Buy My House, which premieres Sept. 2. The Nightly Pop co-host dished all about why the series—which follows homeowners as they pitch their properties to a panel of experts in an effort to sell them—isn't your typical real estate show.

"We have all of these tycoon experts and you really learn what's important," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 1, "and also how important your neighborhood is that you live in and the value of everyone around you."

And that panel of tycoons consists of Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, real estate broker Danisha Wrighster, NFL star and investor Brandon Copeland and Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman.

Viewers will also get to learn about the homeowner's heartfelt backstories. Nina recalled one woman who stated that the house she was selling "healed her when she was going through an illness," adding, "You get these really honest stories from people, and, you know, your house is a part of you."