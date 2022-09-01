Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shares Body Transformation Amid Sobriety Journey

Watch : Backstreet Boys Are "Larger Than Life" in Las Vegas

AJ McLean is proud of the progress he's made.

The Backstreet Boys singer shared a body transformation on Instagram with pictures taken a year apart, celebrating the changes he has made amid his sobriety journey. The photos show "dad bod" AJ posing with two peace signs, while side-by-side with images of the "I Want It That Way" artist muscled up at the gym.

"Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation," AJ captioned his post on Sept. 1, "and wow it's amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning!"

AJ also took time to motivate others looking to start a new lifestyle, writing, "Let's go! If I can do it so can you!!"

In 2020, the 44-year-old shared on an Dec. 6 episode of his Pretty Messed Up podcast that he was close to the one-year anniversary of his sobriety. AJ will mark three years sober in December 2022.