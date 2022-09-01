Saturday Night Live Loses 3 More Cast Members Ahead of Season 48

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it's a Saturday Night Live cast overhaul.

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not be returning when the landmark sketch show returns for season 48 in the fall, E! News has learned.

Deadline first reported the news.

Moffat joined SNL as a featured player in 2016 and was bumped up to main cast member in 2018. He's best known for his impression of Eric Trump, alongside Mikey Day's Donald Trump Jr., on Weekend Update. Moffat also took over the role of Joe Biden from Jim Carrey in December 2020, before ceding the impression to James Austin Johnson in November 2021.

Just like Moffat, Villaseñor joined the show as a featured player in 2016 before being upgraded to main cast member in 2018. Villaseñor became best known for her uncanny impressions of celebrities like Dolly Parton and Dua Lipa.

Athari joined SNL as a featured player in 2021, becoming only the second Iranian-American cast member in the show's history, following Nasim Pedrad.