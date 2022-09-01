Olivia Wilde Details Love Story Between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is sharing more details about what to expect in Don't Worry Darling.

In a new interview for Interview Magazine, the director sat down with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal to chat about Olivia's upcoming film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which releases in theaters on Sept. 23.

"She's ferociously talented," Olivia said of Florence. "She was so dogged in her pursuit of the most authentic version of every moment."

She added, "She also knew that my real goal was to create a love story that felt so sincere between her and Harry that people would be incapable of not falling for them as a couple."

Olivia explained that the on-screen love story that is depicted between Florence and Harry—who play married couple Alice and Jack Chambers—has to "be a love that felt real."

"It had to be passionate, but textured," the Booksmart director added. "I wanted so badly to have a nuanced, layered relationship that people would buy into despite knowing at times in the film that they shouldn't."