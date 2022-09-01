Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Attends College Music Class at USC

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Fight on, Olivia Rodrigo!

The 19-year-old reportedly surprised students by attending a lecture at USC's Thornton School of Music. As seen in a photo published by TMZ, the pop star is paying close attention during the lecture, while a student captions the shot, "No way I'm in class with Olivia bruh."

E! News confirms that the USC Student Directory lists a student named Olivia Rodrigo as a visiting undergraduate student. Per the school's website, a visiting student takes individual classes "for professional or personal development without enrolling in a degree program."

Hopefully, class wasn't too brutal for the pop star, who has a previous connection with USC. According to USC Thornton's website, alumni from the studio guitar and popular music programs appeared in Olivia's live performance of "favorite crime."

Not to mention, her BFF Iris Apatow—whose parents are actors Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow—is also a Trojan and has been studying film at USC, per Netflix.