Vampire Academy: Everything We Know About Peacock's Supernatural New Series

Watch : Vampire Academy Cast Talk Bringing Sexy Scenes to Life

Get ready to sink your teeth into your latest TV obsession.

Peacock is kicking off spooky season a little early with the premiere of the brand-new series Vampire Academy, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Based on the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead, the mystical series follows two girls—one a Royal vampire and the other her half-vamp protector—as they navigate friendships, romances and typical teen problems, all while dealing with a larger threat to vampire society.

On the surface, the show may seem like another vampire teen show (à la The Vampire Diaries or First Kill), but cast member André Dae Kim teased that fans should expect the unexpected. He exclusively told E! News at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, "If you're coming into this thinking it's gonna be one type of genre, you might be a little surprised, I think pleasantly surprised."