Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Will Leave You Speechless After Sharing a Possible Name for Baby No. 3

While attending the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville, Shay Mooney received some name inspiration for his third child. See how Dan Smyers left a big impression.

Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs

Shay Mooney may need to taste tequila with his growing family.

Earlier this summer, the Dan + Shay member and his wife Hannah Love Mooney announced they are expecting their third baby boy in early 2023. Now, the country singer is sharing his thoughts on being outnumbered in his house filled with sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2. 

"It's already very loud, including myself," Dan exclusively told E! News at the 2022 ACM Honors. "My wife is going to have three, well four, children to take care of now including myself."

So, if you're listening Dan Smyers, your music partner may need some assistance from you and wife Abby sooner rather than later. "Uncle Dan and Aunt Abby are going to have to come over and help me," Shay joked. "I don't know what I'm going to do with three. Two is enough, three is going to be a lot, but we're excited."

While Shay and his wife don't have a name picked out for their third son just yet, the country music singer joked that he's thinking of "Dan Smyers" as his first name.

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"One word," Dan replied after hearing the suggestion. "That would be incredible."

But until things are finalized, Dan + Shay are simply soaking in an incredible summer, which included being part of Kenny Chesney's stadium tour.

"He's amazing and honestly it's very inspiring watching his show," Shay said. "He's running around onstage for three hours. We got nothing on Kenny."

Dan + Shay will also participate in the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors, where they will celebrate their business manager Duane Clark with the ACM Service Award.

The star-studded event, which will feature appearances from Kelsea Ballerini, Avril Lavigne, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town, airs Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

