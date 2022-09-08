How Baylee Littrell's Larger Than Life Childhood With the Backstreet Boys Inspired His Own Music Journey

Baylee Littrell isn't playing games with his musical dreams.
With Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell as his dad, the Georgia native spent much of his childhood going to concerts and receiving the VIP treatment.
"I remember being in their dressing room and pretending I was getting ready to go on stage with them before shows," Baylee exclusive shared with E! News. "I said, ‘Hey, Dad, do you think I can do this one day?' and he goes, ‘One day you will do this' and I'll never forget that moment."
Now, the 19-year-old singer is building a name for himself in the music scene with his self-titled EP Vol One, out Sept. 9.
"I think this EP is definitely showcasing just myself," Baylee shared. "I self titled it just because I thought if I could write exactly how I want to write and produce exactly how I wanted to co-produce, it would be this exactly."
While Baylee is going solo with his music, he still gets inspiration from a familiar boy band member. He recalled being moved to create while at his dad's house, sharing that he wrote his latest single "Paint a Picture" at 3 a.m., while another song, "Wish We Had" came to him while he was playing Garageband on his personal computer.
"I'll just write a song," Baylee shared, "casually play for it my parents and if they like it, that's how it goes."
While it may look easy to build a music career with a famous dad, Baylee said he is paying his dues and finding success with his own hard work. In fact, he noted that having a parent in the industry has proved to cause some complications.
"You do get your foot in the door when your dad's a Backstreet Boy, but also it's been just as hard to make it as it has been a blessing because some people won't even give me a chance because of who my dad is," Baylee said. "I have something to offer. I've been busting my butt for almost five years and I've been trying to make an impact."
When Baylee faces roadblocks or doubters in the industry, he's grateful for the support he's had from a few familiar faces in country music, including Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard for being part of his debut album, 770-Country, in 2019.
While attending the ACM Awards, Baylee recalled the encouragement he received from Keith Urban. "His words of advice were, ‘Don't let anybody tell you what you can and can't do,'" Baylee recalled. "'You can do whatever you set your mind to. Don't worry about the judgment from Nashville or from anyone.' That definitely helped me along the way."
But more recently, Baylee remembered performing in a Nashville bar and receiving praise from Morgan Wallen.
"He said, ‘Don't give up man. You got a bright future ahead of you. Just keep pushing,'" Baylee shared. "It really lit a fire in me the last year just to be the best I can be."
And Baylee is focusing on just that. The singer shared that he isn't focused on radio airplay or where his body of work will land on the charts. Instead, it's about making a positive impact on the music lovers who give his songs a listen.
"And at the end of the day, it's not about fame and fortune," he said. "It's about the outreach to people and how your music affects them. And at the end of the day, my goal is not to reach any mountaintop. It's just for one person to look back and say, ‘Hey, this guy's music helped me along the way.' As long as I have that outreach, then my job is done."