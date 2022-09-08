How Baylee Littrell's Larger Than Life Childhood With the Backstreet Boys Inspired His Own Music Journey

Watch : Baylee Littrell Follows Dad's Backstreet Boys Musical Footsteps

Baylee Littrell isn't playing games with his musical dreams.

With Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell as his dad, the Georgia native spent much of his childhood going to concerts and receiving the VIP treatment.

"I remember being in their dressing room and pretending I was getting ready to go on stage with them before shows," Baylee exclusive shared with E! News. "I said, ‘Hey, Dad, do you think I can do this one day?' and he goes, ‘One day you will do this' and I'll never forget that moment."

Now, the 19-year-old singer is building a name for himself in the music scene with his self-titled EP Vol One, out Sept. 9.

"I think this EP is definitely showcasing just myself," Baylee shared. "I self titled it just because I thought if I could write exactly how I want to write and produce exactly how I wanted to co-produce, it would be this exactly."