Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer: Amber Reacts to Losing Her Custody Battle

Ahead of the Sept. 6 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a new trailer shows how devastating Amber Portwood’s custody battle was for her and her loved ones.

These Teen Moms are ready for their next chapter.

The trailer for MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter dropped Sept. 1, ahead of the show's Sept. 6 premiere date. In it, we get our first glimpse of the current lives of the stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2—including the very public custody battle over 4-year-old son James that star Amber Portwood lost this summer 

"I really don't know what's going on," Portwood says in the trailer. "Whether James will be moving to California."

"I'm speechless," Kristina Shirley reacts tearfully. "James is her life."

Portwood lost her custody battle in June, which started in 2019 after the Teen Mom star was arrested for domestic violence against ex Andrew Glennon.

The trailer also includes some serious health issues, from Briana DeJesus revealing her bipolar-depression diagnosis to a shot of Cheyenne Floyd getting pulled into an ambulance.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is set to follow the lives of Portwood, DeJesus and Floyd, as well as Catelynn BaltierraAshley JonesJade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney. (Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced in May that she was going to "move on" from the franchise.)

Plus, a teaser released Aug. 15 revealed that former cast member Jenelle Evans will make an appearance—though she's not an official cast member.

"Jenelle wanted to come," DeJesus informs the group.

"Jenelle?" someone responds in disbelief. "It's happening. It's happening."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Sept. 6 on MTV.

