Will NASCAR Champ Kyle Larson's Kids Follow in His Racing Footsteps? He Says...

Kyle Larson is living life in the fast lane.
The NASCAR champ is letting fans into his exhilarating world—both on and off the racetrack—on USA's new series Race for the Championship, which follows the professional and personal lives of elite drivers and teams competing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.
According to Larson, racing year-round and finding time to spend with his wife Katelyn, their son Owen, 7, and daughter Audrey, 4, isn't exactly easy.
"My kids are crazy, my racing schedule is crazy—I appear laid back all the time but I think getting a glimpse into how I balance all that is gonna be fun to see," Larson told E! News exclusively.
Being at the top of his game, Larson says he only gets "four or five weekends a year" off from racing.
"2020 I ran 96 races, last year I think I ran 96 or 98, this year I'm probably gonna be right around that same number again," he revealed. "I'm racing definitely more than twice as much as a lot of the competitors but almost three times as much as some of them. I stay super busy and probably too busy sometimes, but it's what I love to do and it's my career and I wanna be the best at it and I feel like the more I race the better I get."
When he does get free time, Larson spends as much time as he can with his family. So have Owen or Audrey expressed interest in becoming a race car driver like their dad one day?
"Honestly, I think that they think they have to do it because I do it, but that's not the case at all," he shared. "I've told my son since he's almost eight and he's starting to race go karts and stuff, I'm like, 'Dude, you don't have to do this just because I do it. You can do whatever you want.'"
As for Audrey, he added, "My daughter, she's only four, but she's got a long list of stuff that she wants to do and racing I feel like is at the top of her list. So we'll see where that progresses, but they don't they don't have to do it because I do it."
Having won last year's 2021 Championship, Larson says he feels good about his chances this year, adding, "I think our team is doing a really good job. Our race cars are fast and we're competitive almost every week so there's a lot of good race tracks for us in these final 10 races. I hope that we can ultimately come away with another championship."
Acknowledging the inherent danger that comes with the sport, Larson said "knock on wood I haven't been seriously injured yet."
"I've been upside down in NASCAR a couple times, I do a lot of dirt track racing so crashing pretty frequent there. I spent the night in the hospital a few times thankfully just checking and procedure stuff. I broke a rib at Talladega a few years ago. Our sport's dangerous but NASCAR does a good job of always developing the race cars to make them even safer," he explained. "You try not to think about it because if you are thinking about it then you are not giving it 100 percent on the racetrack because you're just too worried about it. Having a family and getting older and all that and it actually crosses your mind, but you don't really think about it a lot."
Follow Larson's 2022 NASCAR journey when Race for the Championship premieres tonight, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. on USA.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family)