Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

With three weeks to go until Blonde is released on Netflix, Ana de Armas weighed in on her film’s NC-17 rating: “I didn’t understand why that happened.”

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 01, 2022 6:10 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion.

The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.

"I didn't understand why that happened," she said to L'Officiel. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde." 

Ana went on to explain the importance of embracing all parts of the late icon in order to portray her properly. 

"To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," she told the outlet. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

Watch
Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

And Ana isn't the only member of the Blonde family surprised by its rating. As Blonde director Andrew Dominik, previously told Vulture"I thought we'd colored inside the lines. But I think if you've got a bunch of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be worried about what the women think. It's just a weird time."

"I think if I'm given the choice, I'd rather go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story, he continued, "Because we know that her life was on the edge, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the warts-and-all version or do you want to see that sanitized version?"

Adapted from Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized novel, Netflix's synopsis best explains that the film shows "a life both known and unknown" in a "boldly imaginative".

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

2

Judge Rules Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

3

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed, Kissed Her During Performance

Blonde is set to premiere at this year's Venice Film Festival and will be released on Netflix September 23.

Trending Stories

1

News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death

2

Judge Rules Erika Jayne Wasn't Aware of Tom Girardi's Alleged Crimes

3

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed, Kissed Her During Performance

4
Exclusive

Your First Look at Love Island USA's First-Ever Reunion Special

5

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Rumors

Latest News

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Trailer: Amber Loses Custody of Son

Sharon Stone Reveals Past Relationship Ended After She Refused Botox

Exclusive

Will Kyle Larson's Kids Follow in His NASCAR Footsteps? He Says...

Anne Heche's Son Homer Requests to Take Control of Her Estate

Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Brown Addresses Adam Woolard Breakup Rumors

See Ana de Armas Call Out Netflix's NC-17 Rating of Blonde

Exclusive

Get to Know DRIVE! Host Austin J. Mills