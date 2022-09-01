Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion.

The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.

"I didn't understand why that happened," she said to L'Officiel. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde."

Ana went on to explain the importance of embracing all parts of the late icon in order to portray her properly.

"To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did," she told the outlet. "It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."