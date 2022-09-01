Get to Know Austin J. Mills, Host of E!'s New Digital Series DRIVE!

There's much more to Austin J. Mills than his love for cool cars.
The former basketball player and social media star is hitting the road with some of Hollywood's biggest stars in E!'s new digital series DRIVE!. And while he's usually asking celebrities questions about themselves, he shared some fun facts about himself exclusively with E! News.
For starters, he went viral for posting trick-shot videos during his time as a college basketball player at Baylor University. In addition to gaining "over eight million views on YouTube, 50 million views on Instagram and 15 million views on TikTok," his viral videos also earned him a hosting gig with the NBA.
But perhaps his dream hosting gig is to be a food show host, "kind of like Guy Fieri," as Mills stated that he's a "major foodie," despite being a picky eater as a kid.
"Two things I will never eat are cucumbers and onions," Mills revealed. "But now as I get older, I want to try everything. I'll even throw in a little onion in there once in a while, as long as it's not raw."
Unlike his DRIVE! interviewees, who have amassed impressive car collections over the years, Mills is busy building his own collection of 300+ sneakers. But there is one specific vehicle the aficionado would love to own one day.
"A white Ferrari 458 with black interior," he told E! News. "That is the dream. I would also love to drive a Lamborghini, but I feel like that's a little too much. So, I would have to say Ferrari 458."
On every episode of DRIVE!, Mills asks the stars about what drives them. But when it comes to what has driven him to achieve his goals over the years, the host revealed that it was watching his mother, Jade Mills, "grind and hustle to become, now, the biggest real estate agent in the country."
"And because of her success," he added, "I want to be a very successful host and producer."
Learn more about Mills' other passions—including his side hustle as a DJ—in the full interview above.
Tune in to new episodes of DRIVE! Mondays at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.