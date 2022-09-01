Cate Blanchett's Floral Outfit at the 2022 Venice Film Festival Is Actually Groundbreaking

Cate Blanchett stepped out in style at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1 in a stunning floral jumpsuit from Schiaparelli's 2022 couture collection. See her gorgeous look.

Cate Blanchett certainly brought the flower power to the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The Tar actress turned heads on the red carpet wearing a sleek black jumpsuit that was anything but basic, especially with the gorgeous arrangement that blossomed on top of the corseted bodice. Case in point? The strapless design featured explosion of flowers that were displayed in vibrant colors of red-orange, violet and white.

We have a feeling The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly would even call this floral display groundbreaking.

Cate, who was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, wore an ensemble from Schiaparelli's 2022 couture collection. The Oscar-winning actress kept her glam simple, opting for a natural makeup look and loose waves. Clearly, the outfit was meant to have all of the attention.

This isn't the only jaw-dropping look the actress has worn at the Venice Film Festival.

Before hitting the red carpet, she attended the Tar photocall in a sky blue pantsuit by Roksanda. The regal look included pleated trousers and an oversized top with black graphic lines that added edge and an Art Deco vibe to it.

It's no secret that Cate has made several fashion statements at the Venice Film Festival over the years. For the 2020 event, she proved that it was "chic to repeat" outfits on the red carpet, especially when the dress is too pretty to collect dust in the closet. 

"#CateBlanchett has decided to re-wear some of her most cherished looks at this year's Venice Film Festival," her stylist revealed on Instagram at the time. "Like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight's opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!"

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

With this year's festival still in its early days (it comes to a close on Sept. 10), it's only a matter of time before the Carol actress wows the crowd once again.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

If you still want to get your fashion fix, take a peek at all of the other fabulous style moments to hit the red carpet.

