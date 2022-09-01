Kim Kardashian Mourns Death of Family Friend and Businessman J.R. Ridinger

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kim Kardashian is remembering the late J.R. Ridinger.

Days after the passing of the Market America founder and CEO, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to pay tribute. Sharing a throwback photo of J.R. with his wife Loren Ridinger, Kim wrote, "Memories were what both of you were best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special."

The SKIMS founder, who is a close friend of Loren's, noted the memories she has with the couple "will last a lifetime," adding that her "heart breaks" for Loren and her daughter Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin.

Kim concluded her tribute by promising to be there for the family amid their grief. "JR will be so missed," she added. "I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much."

Earlier this week, Market America announced that J.R., who also headed SHOP.COM Worldwide "passed away suddenly" on Aug. 30. He was 63 years old.