Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Breaks Silence on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Rumors

Watch : Scheana Shay & Brock Davies 1st Interview After Mexico Wedding

Rob may have hung a TV in under seven minutes, but Scheana Shay gave E! News' Daily Pop the tea about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss in under two.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars sparked romance rumors at Scheana and Brock Davies' recent wedding, and in the newlyweds' first television interview as husband and wife, they gave their exclusive take on the supposed smooch Tom and Raquel shared.

"I personally did not see anyone else make out," Scheana said. "I heard."

The "Good as Gold" singer did see them "talking," she admitted. "I did not see anything further than that, but I heard."

Much of the internet has heard, too. A source told E! News on Aug. 25, just two days after Scheana and Brock's nuptials, that Tom and Raquel have been getting close—so much so that their flirtationship has started to become a source of "tension" for Tom and his ex Katie Maloney.