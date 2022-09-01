Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Watch : Happy Birthday Alicia Keys -- Look Back!

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts.



The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.



Now, days later, Alicia is speaking out about her initial thought process at that very moment. "Trust me, I was like what the F--K!!!!!!!!," she commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page showcasing the video on Aug. 31. "Don't she know what time it is???"

After the video made its way to social media, other fans weighed in on the moment. "Immediately no," one person wrote. Another added, "Rescue herrr." While a third commented, "Every time she sings this song, someone does something inappropriate."

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Alicia has had to go with the flow when her onstage rendition of "Empire State of Mind" didn't go exactly as originally planned.