See the Cast of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Then and Now

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

For two decades, there was one trilogy to rule them all.

But now, prequel series are all the rage and, starting Sept. 1, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be unpacking the goings-on in Middle-earth that preceded the epic events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings by thousands of years. (Which theoretically should quash any clamor for Walter White-style cameos in the new series, but probably won't—Gandalf the Gray is more than 2,000 years old, after all, and elves are immortal.)

With Prime Video already committed to five seasons, The Rings of Power—which expands upon Tolkien's copious footnotes within the pages of LOTR—is poised to be the most expensive TV show ever made. "They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas—this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end," co-creator J.D. Payne told Empire. "There are things in the first season that don't pay off until season five."

So, feel free to get attached.